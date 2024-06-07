Arsenal could try again to sign Zubimendi – Jacobs



According to respected journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal could try again to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi during the upcoming transfer window.

The London heavyweights have been long-term admirers of the Spain international, but they have been unable to persuade him to leave Sociedad. Speaking to Givemesport, Jacobs said that Arsenal could try again to sign Zubimendi, who could be seen as an ideal partner for Declan Rice at the heart of the midfield.

He said: “We’ll wait and see on the Arsenal front what they decide to do, but there’s nothing advanced there at this point. I think, in terms of Arsenal’s midfield, a lot of the targets that they’ll consider are long standing. Particularly Martin Zubimendi, who, again, if they define [Declan] Rice in a way that complements the signing of Zubimendi, that could be one that they try again for.”

Difficult move

Arsenal have been linked with Zubimendi on countless times over the last 2 years, but the Spaniard has shown no desire to leave Sociedad. The midfielder made it clear last summer that he wanted to play Champions League football with the La Liga outfit.

Sociedad have not qualified for Europe’s elite club competition next season, but there is no indication from the player’s side that he could move on. In fact, it has been reported that Zubimendi prefers to continue his career in the Spanish top-flight.

The Gunners could still make an attempt to land the 25-year-old, who has been described as ‘world-class‘ by Kieran Tierney. However, they should not be dragged into a transfer saga and need to focus elsewhere if he does not change his stance.

Manager Mikel Arteta admires him, but there are several other candidates could fare better in the Premier League. If Arsenal are eyeing an emerging talent, Benfica’s Joao Neves could be an option. He is better with the ball at his feet than Zubimendi and has excelled in winning tackles and duels.

Infact, Arsenal have already started to look at him as an alternative, but he won’t come on the cheap. Benfica are reluctant to part ways with the wonderkid unless they receive a package in the region of £85 million this summer.

The transfer figure is not beyond the reach of the Gunners, but they also need to spend big on a new striker. Hence, a deal for the youngster could depend on whether Benfica are prepared to accept a long-term payment plan.