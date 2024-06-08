Arsenal make contact with Bologna to sign Joshua Zirkzee

Arsenal have opened ‘fresh talks’ to sign Bologna centre-forward Joshua Zirkzee this summer, according to TBR Football.

The Gunners were the league’s second-highest scorers last season with 91 goals; despite this, they still lacked a clinical edge up front – a tide Arsenal’s Sporting Director, Edu Gaspar, is willing to change in the transfer market.

Zirkzee has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal, and TBR Football reports that the North London club have begun fresh talks with his representatives as they look to bring him to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The 23-year-old is also well-liked across Europe with Premier League and European clubs – including AC Milan, Juventus and Bayern Munich all indicating interest in the forward, according to the report.

TBR also adds that the Netherlands u21 International, who had an outstanding season with la Grassa, is currently assessing his options and his representatives have made him aware of Arsenal’s interest.

Zirkzee has a contract that keeps him at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara until the summer of 2026 and TBR Football reports that the Italian club will demand a fee of around £50m for the Dutchman.

Arsenal open talks for Zirkzee

Arsenal, who have reportedly submitted an offer for Benjamin Sesko, are looking to avoid what could potentially become a bidding war with Chelsea as the Blues have also made the RB Leipzig forward their priority.

Hence, the North Londoners have now set their sights on Zirkzee as an alternative option. However, they are set to face stiff competition from a host of top clubs as the report says Milan are leading the race while Liverpool and Man Utd have also contacted his agents.

Arsenal have lacked a focal point up front to add that clinical edge to the team and Zirkzee could be a perfect fit for the team if they can win the race for his signature this summer.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners will meet Bologna’s £50m valuation or negotiate for a favourable transfer fee but risk being overtaken by other interested clubs if they don’t ask quickly.