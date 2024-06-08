Liverpool in battle with Man Utd to sign Koopmeiners

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Man Utd to sign Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners this summer, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Atalanta.

A few La Dea stars have been attracting the attention of several big clubs around Europe following a successful campaign last term, winning the Europa League.

Ederson has been linked with a move to the Premier League with the Reds suggested as a potential suitor. However, Koopmeiners is reportedly on their radar as well.

According to the report by Tutto Atalanta, Liverpool are keen on signing the Dutchman and are ready to make a ‘substantial’ offer to secure his signature.

However, the report states that Man Utd are also keen on signing him and they are prepared to pay around £59m for the former AZ Alkmaar star. So, it won’t be easy for Liverpool to get any potential deal done for the midfielder.

Battle

The Italian outlet states that Juventus are also interested in signing him but they could find it difficult to meet La Dea’s price tag so the Red Devils or the Merseyside club could eventually manage to secure his signature.

Tutto Atalanta says that if Koopmeiners performs excellently in the upcoming European Championship for Netherlands then there’s a possibility that La Dea could demand way more than £59m to sell him.

Koopmeiners previously revealed that he would be open to moving to the Premier League so it remains to be seen who will eventually win the race to sign the 26-year-old should United and Liverpool go head-to-head with each other over this deal this summer.

Koopmeiners previously worked with Liverpool’s new manager Arne Slot at AZ Alkmaar so he could be open to moving to Anfield to reunite with his former boss. In that case, Man Utd might find it difficult to lure him to Old Trafford.

Koopmeiners can play multiple positions across the middle of the park. He is quick, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to chip-in with some important goals and also works extremely hard without possession.

The Netherlands international possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League so he would be an excellent signing for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club purchase him.