Arsenal on alert with Aston Villa open to Douglas Luiz sale



According to talkSPORT, Arsenal could have the opportunity to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz during this summer’s transfer window.

The London giants were interested in signing the Brazil international a couple of years ago. They made three separate offers to land his signature. Their highest proposal of £25 million was rejected by the Villans.

Arsenal have continued to be credited with an interest and talkSPORT claim that the Gunners are now on ‘red alert’ with Villa contemplating the departure of Luiz to comply with Profit and Sustainability rules.

Unai Emery’s side are open to selling him before the end of the month. Serie A heavyweights Juventus are also in contention to land the former Manchester City man.

Top-class

Luiz was keen on making the move to the Gunners in September 2022, but Villa refused to allow his exit. The midfielder has since gone from strength to strength to become a key player for the Midlands outfit.

The 26-year-old is currently one of the first names on their team sheet and has been brilliant with his offensive and defensive contributions. In the recent campaign, he registered 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

Luiz was also brilliant with his distribution. He completed almost 90% of his passes in the Premier League. The Brazilian won over 4 duels per outing and also impressed with his recoveries and tackles from midfield.

He would be a quality acquisition for the Gunners this summer, but the big question mark is whether Villa would sell him to them.

Villa are now in the Champions League and may not want to sell to a direct top-4 rival. If they decide to do so, the asking price could be much higher than what they could demand from a foreign club such as Juventus.

At present, Luiz is priced at almost £60 million by Transfermarkt. Arsenal may not mind paying such a transfer fee, considering Luiz would perfect suit their tactics and has the ability to make goal contributions too.