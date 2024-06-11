Liverpool in battle with Arsenal & Tottenham for Geertruida

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Feyenoord star Lutsharel Geertruida this summer, as per the Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.

With the 23-year-old set to enter the final year of his current contract, speculation surrounding his future has continued to grow ahead of the summer window.

The youngster has been displaying promising performances for Feyenoord over the last few years so it seems his impressive performances in the Dutch top-flight have attracted the attention of a few big English clubs.

According to the report by De Telegraaf (via Soccer News), Geertruida is set to move away from De Kuip this summer and Liverpool have expressed their interest in signing him.

It has been reported that the Feyenoord star could be available for a fee of around £17m so he would be an affordable signing for Liverpool if they purchase him this summer.

Battle

However, the report says that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on signing the Netherlands international so it won’t be easy for the Merseyside club to secure his signature.

But, considering Liverpool have appointed Arne Slot as their new manager, the former Feyenoord boss could play a key role in persuading the defender to move to Anfield and beat their rivals in this race.

Liverpool are reportedly planning to sign a new centre-back following the departure of Joel Matip as a free agent. On the other hand, Tottenham are also contemplating signing a new defender to bolster their backline ahead of next season.

However, although Arsenal are reportedly not prioritising signing a new centre-back this summer, it seems they are active in the market to take advantage in-case a good opportunity arises.

Geertruida is a versatile player and could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool, Arsenal or Tottenham if any of those clubs secure his signature this summer. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back and also excellent in defensive contributions.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win the race to sign the Feyenoord star should Liverpool battle out with Arsenal and Tottenham over this deal in the upcoming transfer window.