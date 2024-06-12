Tottenham & Man Utd interested in signing Youssef En-Nesyri

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Sevilla star Youssef En-Nesyri this summer, as per the Spanish outlet El Mira.

The 27-year-old joined Los Rojiblancos from Leganés back in 2020. Upon moving to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, the Moroccan has enjoyed a promising time over the last few years, winning a Europa League title. However, with the forward set to enter the final year of his current contract, he is seemingly eager to take the next step at this stage of his career.

According to the report by El Mira, En-Nesyri is set to leave Sevilla this summer and they are ready to accept a fee of around £17m with Man Utd ‘favourite’ to get the deal done by matching the Spanish side’s asking price.

However, the report claims that West Ham United are also interested in him as Julen Lopetegui is willing to bring his former colleague to the London Stadium.

But, the Spanish outlet states that Tottenham are plotting a swoop for him as well and are willing to include Bryan Gill in this deal to lower the asking price. Sevilla are interested in signing Gill so selling En-Nesyri to the Lilywhites is ‘more attractive’ for the Andalusian club than letting him join another club.

Battle

Tottenham are reportedly planning to reinforce their squad in the upcoming transfer window to continue the rebuild under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance. They are reportedly keen on signing a new defender and midfielder, but purchasing a new striker is also on their wish-list.

On the other hand, Man Utd are reportedly willing to sign a new striker to support Rasmus Hojlund next season. A few names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford with En-Nesyri now emerging as a serious option.

The Moroccan, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, excellent in the air, has the ability to finish off his chances and also works extremely hard without possession.

So, he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham or Man Utd if either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or the North London club can eventually manage to secure En-Nesyri’s signature if he leaves the Andalusian club in the upcoming transfer window.