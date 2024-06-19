Man Utd and Spurs keen on signing Ivan Toney



According to Givemesport, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur remain keen on landing the signature of Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer.

The England international had a difficult 2023/24 season with the Bees, having been sidelined for several months due to his 8-month ban for betting breaches. Toney only made his comeback in January this year. He had a lively start with 4 goals from 5 games, but failed to score for the rest of the campaign.

Despite this, he continues to be highly-rated and Givemesport claim that United and Spurs are willing to spend £40 million to land the 28-year-old. Brentford are currently adamant that they won’t accept anything less than £60 million for their prized asset despite his contract due to expire in June next year.

Potential deal

Man United are currently on the hunt for a new centre-forward with Anthony Martial set to leave on a free transfer. The Frenchman’s current deal expires at the end of the month. Instead of pursuing a young striker to compete with Rasmus Hojlund, the Red Devils may want a proven star in the Premier League.

Toney looked out of sorts during the final months of last season, but it was justifiable, considering his lack of match practice during the first half of the campaign. With a full pre-season under his belt, he could revive his form from the 2022/23 campaign where he scored 20 goals in the English top-flight.

Spurs also seem interested in his services. Richarlison and Heung-min Son struggled for consistency in the back end of last season and the club definitely need another striker to compete for places. Toney would be an ideal signing for both clubs and he could be tempted to join them to play in Europe.

Brentford are currently reluctant to lower their demands for the striker, who was praised as ‘remarkable‘ by manager Thomas Frank. However, their stance could change in the coming weeks if Toney does not agree fresh contract terms. They would not want to lose him on a free transfer in 12 months’ time.