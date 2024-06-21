Arsenal quoted price to sign Ferdi Kadioglu



According to Turkish outlet Ajansspor, Arsenal have been told to pay €15 million (£12.6m) more to sign Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu this summer.

The Gunners have been constantly linked with the Turkey international over the last month and it has been reported that personal terms have already been agreed. Ajansspor now claim that Arsenal recently made an opening bid worth €20 million (£16.9m) for the left-back, but the proposal was knocked back by Fenerbahce.

The same source add that Borussia Dortmund offered to pay €25 million (£21m) for the 24-year-old, but that was also rejected. Fenerbahce president Ali Koc has informed both clubs that he wants at least €35 million (£29.5m) to sanction the sale of the highly-rated star, who is currently with Turkey at Euro 2024.

Possible deal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta constantly interchanged his options in the left-back department. He started the campaign with Oleksandr Zinchenko in the role before opting for Jakub Kiwior at the start of 2024. Towards the end of the Premier League season, Takehiro Tomiyasu was preferred from the left-back position.

Among the three, Zinchenko’s form was the most concerning last term and he could leave the club if Kadioglu makes the switch. The Turkish star would be a fantastic addition to the squad. He is a strong ball-playing full-back with excellent defensive skills. Against Georgia recently, he completed 94% of his passes with 7 recoveries, 3 interceptions and 2 tackles.

The defender also delivered one accurate cross into the box which created the opening goal. Kadioglu has the ability to play in both full-back positions. He is right-footed, but is also comfortable operating with his left. Arsenal are looking to bargain on the price, but we won’t be surprised if they make a renewed approach to sign the Fenerbahce graduate in the coming days. With personal terms agreed, Fenerbahce could sell him, provided the Gunners are willing to pay closer to the reported asking price.