Man Utd express ‘firm’ interest in signing Desire Doue

Manchester United have reportedly registered a ‘firm’ interest in signing Stade Rennais star Desire Doue this summer, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

After ranking through the French team’s youth system, the 19-year-old made his senior debut back in 2022 before establishing himself as a key player for his boyhood club’s starting eleven last season.

The youngster displayed eye-catching performances in the French top-flight last term, scoring four goals and registering as many assists in 17 starts. As a result, he has been attracting a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe in this transfer window.

Writing on GiveMeSport, Jones has reported that the Red Devils have been impressed by Doue after scouting him closely last season. The journalist further claims that Man Utd are ‘firm admirers’ of the Frenchman and could make a concrete approach to sign him this summer.

Doue to Man Utd

However, Jones states Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are also interested in signing him and given the winger has been attracting attention from several big clubs around Europe, Rennes have decided to slap a huge £60m price tag on his head. So, it is going to be difficult for the record Premier League champions to get this deal this summer.

The journalist says that although Doue is comfortable playing in the flanks, the Red Devils’ scouts feel he can play as an inside forward and could deputise Rasmus Hojlund if he were to join the club.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, Man Utd are said to be prioritising strengthening several areas of the squad to turn their fortune next season.

Erik ten Hag’s side reportedly want to sign more than one centre-back and at least a new midfielder. Additionally, they are looking to purchase a new left-back, right-winger and centre-forward.

However, it has been reported that United’s transfer budget has been restricted due to FFP regulations. So, it doesn’t look likely that the Red Devils would be able to sign Doue if Rennes don’t lower their valuation.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually manage to secure the youngster’s signature in this transfer window to reinforce their squad.