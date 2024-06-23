Arsenal enter race to sign Athletic Bilbao ace Nico Williams



According to The Athletic, Arsenal have Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams as one of their potential targets for the summer transfer window.

The Spaniard had a fantastic 2023/24 season with Bilbao. He was their stand-out performer in the final third with 8 goals and 19 assists from 37 appearances.

The 21-year-old has also been impressive at the ongoing European Championship and The Athletic reveal that Arsenal have him on their summer wishlist.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is an admirer of his compatriot. Williams is one of the preferrable options for Arteta if Arsenal choose to sign another winger.

Possible deal

Arsenal are well equipped in the wide attacking department. Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli currently compete for the left-wing role while Bukayo Saka has been an undisputed starter from the opposite end.

However, Arteta may want a different solution to Saka next term. The Arsenal graduate has been exceptional with regular goal contributions, but the manager may want more quality in the squad to reduce his heavy workload.

Williams would be a superb signing in that aspect. He played almost exclusively from the left side of Bilbao’s attack last season, but he managed to do the exact opposite in 2022/23 where he operated from the right wing position.

The Spaniard has fantastic dribbling skills and pace to get behind defences, but he has also impressed with his defensive duties. Williams does not shy away from engaging in duels and making ball recoveries for his team.

His all-round attributes would fit into the plans of Arteta. The Athletic reveal that he has a £46.5 million release clause in his contract and Bilbao may not accept a lesser package to part ways with the talented attacker.

For that price, he could be a bargain in the current transfer market, considering his young age and immense potential. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can persuade him to join without the guarantee of starts.