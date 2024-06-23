Arsenal in battle with Man Utd to sign Milos Kerkez

Arsenal are reportedly in a battle with Manchester United over a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez this summer, as per HITC.

The Gunners are reportedly planning to reinforce their defence by signing a new left-back in this transfer window. However, Mikel Arteta doesn’t usually use natural fullbacks rather he likes to deploy a centre-back on the side.

So, Arsenal have been linked with a few names with Jorrel Hato being among them, however, it seems they are now also looking at Kerkez – who is a natural left-back.

According to the report by HITC, Arsenal have registered their interest in the Bournemouth star and they have been keeping a close eye on his development in recent times before making a potential swoop this summer.

However, the report says that Man Utd are also eyeing a swoop for him and in addition, Chelsea and Manchester City have expressed their interest in signing him as well. So, the Gunners are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Battle

Having recently signed the 20-year-old, the Cherries are said to be keen on keeping hold of their star man, but they could change their stance should his potential suitors submit a £40m offer. So, Arsenal or Man Utd will have to splash a big fee to secure his signature this summer.

Following Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s injury problems, the Red Devils are said to be looking to sign a new left-back to reinforce the defence ahead of next season.

Kerkez is quick, efficient going forward, has the ability to deliver excellent crosses from the flanks and can also contribute defensively as well. The Hungarian is a talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Arsenal with a view to the long-term future if either club purchase him.

However, he is still a very raw talent and there are doubts about whether he is ready enough to take the next step in his career yet.

Therefore, Arsenal or Man Utd would be better off exploring other options to reinforce their backline. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the record Premier League champions eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing him in this transfer window.