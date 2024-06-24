Man Utd contact agent to sign Alvaro Morata

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, Manchester United are considering a surprise move to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata this summer.

The Red Devils are eyeing a new centre-forward after their decision to part ways with Anthony Martial. The Frenchman will leave when his contract expires on June 30.

Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee has been mentioned as a top target for Man United, but Sabah surprisingly claim that the club are in talks with the representative of Morata.

The Spanish striker has 2 more years left on his contract with Atletico, but he could leave on the cheap this summer due to a low £10 million release clause in his deal.

Surprise move

With Martial’s expected exit, Rasmus Hojlund remains the only specialist striker in the squad. Manager Erik ten Hag has the option of playing Marcus Rashford up front, but he may want another quality signing.

Zirkzee has been linked with a move from Bologna in recent days. The Dutchman is a young striker with huge potential and he could compete for places in the starting line-up alongside Hojlund next season.

Sabah now claim that the club are aiming to swoop for Morata which is a surprise. The Spaniard had a good season with Atletico, scoring 21 goals and contributing another 5 assists in all competitions.

The 2-time Champions League winner has carried over his good form to the European Championship. It appears he is now eyeing a new challenge away from Atletico and United could bring him back to England.

Morata had a tough spell with Chelsea where he was highly inconsistent. He scored 24 goals in 72 games for the Blues, but he was also poor with his finishing and missed out on several golden scoring chances.

If United were to sign Morata this summer, there could be a mixed reaction among the fans. He is much more experienced than his Chelsea days, but doubts will exist after his scoring woes at Stamford Bridge.