Liverpool ‘most interested’ in signing Riccardo Calafiori

Liverpool are reportedly ‘most interested’ in signing Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori this summer, as per the Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The 22-year-old has been attracting a lot of attention from several clubs around Europe having displayed his qualities for the Rossoblu in Serie A last season.

After being impressed by his displays in the Italian top-flight, Luciano Spaletti has decided to make him the first-choice centre-back for Italy in the ongoing European Championship.

Although Calafiori scored an unfortunate own goal against Spain, his performance throughout the group stage was admirable. So, this suggests that Calafiori can showcase his qualities at the highest level as well.

Writing on X, Galetti has reported that Calafiori could become a hot topic in this transfer window but any deal is unlikely to happen before the end of the Euro 24.

Calafiori to Liverpool

The journalist further claims that a few Premier League clubs have registered their interest in him but Liverpool are the ‘most interested’ team and could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks.

Galetti states Juventus are also keen on signing the defender but Bologna want to sell him abroad and will only allow him to leave should they receive a substantial proposal.

Calafiori joined Bologna from FC Basel last summer so he still has three years left in his current contract. Therefore, the Italian side are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let their star man leave and reportedly want at least £34m.

Following Joel Matip’s departure as a free agent, Liverpool are reportedly prioritising signing a new centre-back as a potential replacement for the African this summer.

However, it seems they want to sign a new left-footed defender as they have been linked with a few names over the last few weeks. Goncalo Inacio, Willian Pacho and Levi Colwill have all been suggested as potential targets but, Calafiori is now emerging as a new serious option.

The 22-year-old is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class defender in future. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club can eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.