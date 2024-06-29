Tottenham & Arsenal interested in signing Adrien Rabiot

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have reportedly registered their interest in signing Juventus star Adrien Rabiot this summer, as per the Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

The Lilywhites are said to be looking to reinforce their engine room by purchasing a new midfielder in this transfer window. It was initially reported that Chelsea ace Conor Gallagher was their primary option, but they haven’t opted to make a move for him yet.

Apart from the Englishman, a few other names have also been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane over the last few weeks with Rabiot now emerging as a serious option.

The Frenchman’s future has been hanging in the balance in recent years as he was on the verge of becoming a free agent last summer. However, he eventually decided to remain at the Allianz Stadium by signing a one-year contract extension. But, with his current contract set to expire in a few days, speculation surrounding his future has started growing once again.

Battle

While citing and translating the print version of Corriere dello Sport, Sport Witness has reported that Juventus don’t want to let their star man leave and are trying to persuade him to stay but the player wants a salary hike to sign an extension.

The report further claims that there is a clear possibility that Rabiot could leave Juventus and Tottenham have registered their interest in signing him. However, the Italian outlet states that Arsenal are also pushing to sign him so the Lilywhites are set to face tough competition from their arch-rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

CdS has reported that a player of Rabiot’s qualities is likely to cost at least £42m so signing a talent like him for free would be a great coup for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club purchase him.

Arsenal are reportedly also planning to sign a new midfielder and have been linked with numerous names in recent times with Rabiot seemingly on their radar as well.

The 29-year-old is a top-class player and has showcased his abilities at the highest level over the last few years. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Tottenham should either club sign him.