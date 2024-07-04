Man Utd ‘extremely confident’ of signing Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United are reportedly ‘extremely confident’ of signing Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee this summer, as per TEAMtalk.

This is the first transfer window for the Red Devils after Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s acquisition of a minority stake at the club. The businessman has made wholesale changes behind the scenes and has appointed Omar Barrada as the new CEO. The ex-Manchester City man will commence his work at Old Trafford on July 13 after ending his gardening leave.

The Red Devils have also appointed Jason Wilcox and Dan Ashworth as the technical director and sporting director respectively, while Christopher Vivell has joined the club on a short-term basis to help during the transfer window.

Although Man Utd haven’t made any signings yet this summer, they have seemingly been working on multiple deals. Jarrad Branthwaite is said to be a key target to bolster the backline, while they have reportedly advanced in talks over a deal to sign Matthijs de Ligt.

Manuel Ugarte is another player linked with a move to Old Trafford as a potential option to strengthen the engine room. However, following Anthony Martial’s departure as a free agent, United are also keen on signing a new striker to replace the Frenchman.

Zirkzee to Man Utd

Zirkzee has heavily been linked with a move to the Red Devils and TEAMtalk now reports that Man Utd are ‘extremely confident’ of securing his signature but a deal won’t happen before the end of the European Championship.

The report further claims that AC Milan also tried to purchase Zirkzee but Man Utd are currently the frontrunners in this race and are close to getting a deal done.

Zirkzee reportedly has a £34m release clause in his current contract so he would be an affordable signing for the Old Trafford outfit should they eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.

The Dutchman has burst onto the scene after displaying promising performances for Bologna last season, helping his side qualify for the Champions League.

The 23-year-old has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Italian top-flight and the United fans will be hoping that he will be able to replicate the same performance in the Premier League should he joins.