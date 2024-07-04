Man Utd preparing to confirm double swoop next week



According to iNews, Manchester United are preparing to complete the signings of Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt and Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee in the next week with the help of sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Man United have had a quiet summer transfer window, but things could speed up in the coming weeks after the appointment of Ashworth at the helm. iNews claim that United are making progress towards a deal for de Ligt, who has opened the door for a reunion with manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman has accepted a salary reduction to join the Red Devils and there is optimism that they can sign him for a cut-price fee in the region of £34 million. Meanwhile, United are also close to securing an agreement for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, who has a release clause worth £34m.

There is the expectation that the £68m duo will arrive at Old Trafford within the next week after Ashworth’s appointment.

Double transfer deal

United recently parted ways with Raphael Varane after the expiry of his contract. They had the option to keep him for another 12 months, but were reluctant to pay his huge wages. Instead, they are now looking to sign a younger replacement and de Ligt is the primary target for the club.

The Netherlands international should prove a fine signing for the Mancunian giants, considering he is fantastic with the ball at his feet. He is also good when it comes to aerial challenges and his positioning in and around the box. His recovery speed is not the best which is a possible concern.

United are still going forward with their plans to sign him and he could prove a good acquisition, having previously enjoyed the best phase of his career as a teenager under ten Hag at Ajax. Zirkzee is likewise a striker with huge potential. He netted 12 goals and registered 7 assists last season.

The ex-Bayern graduate has yet to become a prolific goalscorer, but could become one in the long run. He has changed clubs regularly during the early phase of his career. He could finally get the opportunity to prove his credentials on a long-term basis at United.