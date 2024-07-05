Liverpool hold talks to sign Geertruida & Summerville

Liverpool have reportedly held talks to sign Dutch duo Crysencio Summerville and Lutsharel Geertruida this summer, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Following Jurgen Klopp’s departure, the Reds have decided to appoint Arne Slot from Feyenoord to succeed the German. It was thought that Liverpool would be busy strengthening the squad in this window to help the Dutch boss achieve success next season.

It has even been reported that the Merseyside club want to sign a new midfielder, defender and winger. However, although they have been linked with numerous players, the situation seems pretty quiet at Anfield at the moment. So, it remains to be seen what Liverpool eventually decide to do over the coming weeks.

Now, reporting on HITC, Bailey has reported that Liverpool are interested in signing Geertruida and Summerville to strengthen the defence and the flank and have already held talks with the players’ representatives over the deals this summer. Both players share the same agency so talks have been held during one meeting.

Geertruida & Summerville to Liverpool

Geertruida has enjoyed stellar time under Slot at Feyenoord so the Dutch boss might be hoping to reunite with the defender at Anfield with the defender’s current contract set to expire at the end of next season with the Eredivisie giants.

In addition, Summerville has been linked with a move away from Leeds as the Whites need to sell players to balance the books having faced a big financial blow after failing to gain promotion.

Feyenoord reportedly want a fee of around £21m to sell Geertruida, while Leeds could be open to cashing-in on Summerville for around £35m. So, Liverpool can manage to secure the duo’s signature for a combined £56m fee.

However, the journalist claims that Paris Saint-Germain have also opened talks with the Dutch duo’s representatives and they are currently leading the race.

Summerville enjoyed a promising campaign in the Championship last term and has showcased that he possesses the potential to become an excellent forward in future.

Geertruida is also a talented player, therefore the duo would be great signings for Liverpool should they secure their signature. However, it looks like PSG are ahead of the Anfield club in this race.