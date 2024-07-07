Liverpool to step up efforts to sign Anthony Gordon

Liverpool are reportedly planning to accelerate their efforts to sign Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon this summer, as per Football Insider.

The Reds are seemingly contemplating signing a new wide attacker this summer as they have been linked with a few names in recent weeks. Nico Williams, Federico Chiesa and Mohammad Kudus have all been mentioned as potential targets but the Englishman is now emerging as a serious option.

It has recently been reported that Liverpool have already held talks with the Magpies over this deal and Eddie Howe’s side initially demanded Jarell Quansah in a part-exchange deal to seal the move.

However, Liverpool rejected that as they don’t want to let the youngster leave the club. Now, Football Insider states that the Reds could make another effort and submit a new formal proposal soon.

Having sold Elliott Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, Newcastle have reportedly balanced the book so they don’t need to sell any of their star men and Howe has already started planning the new season with Gordon. So, Arne Slot’s side might have to shift their focus to alternative options to strengthen the attacking department.

Gordon to Liverpool

However, the report states that if Gordon demands a transfer to Liverpool then the Magpies could be forced to cash-in and in that case, they want at least £70m.

Gordon came through Everton academy but he is reportedly a boyhood Liverpool fan so this might play a key role in helping the Merseyside club get the deal done.

Gordon joined Newcastle back in January last year but took a little time to settle down. He displayed impressive performances in the Premier League last season and was one of the best wingers in the English top-flight, therefore, it isn’t a big surprise that Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him.

The Newcastle star is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class forward in future. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window to strengthen the frontline.