Man Utd remain interested in signing Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United reportedly remain interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Although the Red Devils haven’t signed anyone in this transfer window yet, they have seemingly been busy as they have been linked with numerous players over the last few weeks.

It has been reported that United have already advanced in the deal to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna to reinforce the frontline, while Matthijs de Ligt is also edging closer to moving to Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils also want a new defensive midfielder ahead of next season as Casemiro is reportedly set to be sold following a disappointing campaign last term.

A few names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few weeks with Amadou Onana and Joao Neves being among them, but Ugarte is seemingly on their radar as well.

Ugarte to Man Utd

Speaking on the United Stand YouTube channel, Romano has reported that Man Utd have already held ‘positive’ talks with the player’s representatives regarding a potential move with the player ready to join this summer.

The journalist further claims that Man Utd have made contact with PSG to learn about the details of signing him and the French club have indicated that they are ready to let him leave.

Romano also states that Man Utd have an excellent relationship with Les Parisiens and this could help the Red Devils in getting any potential deal done for the Uruguayan.

However, the journalist says that talks regarding a transfer haven’t advanced yet and United have alternative options on their shortlist should they decide not to push forward with this deal.

It has been reported that PSG want to recoup money that they paid to sign Ugarte last summer and want at least £46m for him. Therefore, Erik ten Hag’s side will have to splash a sizable amount of money to secure his signature in this transfer window.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually sign Ugarte should he leave Parc des Princes ahead of next season.