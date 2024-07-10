Tottenham steal march on Arsenal in race to sign Espanyol star Joan Garcia

Tottenham have stolen a march on Arsenal after opening talks over a potential deal to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia this summer, according to Spanish outlet, ElDesmarque.

The 23-year-old was arguably the best shot-stopper in the Spanish second division last season. His goalkeeping heroics were instrumental to the Periquitos’ promotion back to Laliga next season, conceding only one goal in four playoff matches.

According to ElDesmarque, Tottenham and Arsenal are showing a keen interest in signing Garcia but it’s Spurs who are ‘leading the way’ in the race for the Spanish goalkeeper having already made contact with the Catalan club to discuss a possible deal.

However, the North London duo face further competition as Laliga champions Real Madrid are also showing interest in Garcia as a possible replacement for Andriy Lunin – who is considering his departure from the club, as per the report.

The report adds that Spurs are looking to pip Madrid and Arsenal to bring Garcia to the club to provide competition for first-choice goalkeeper, Guglielmo Vicario.

The Spain u21 international is still contracted at the Stage Front Stadium until 2028, and ElDesmarque adds that Espanyol have set a €25m (£21m) release clause for the goalkeeper.

Reinforcement

Tottenham had a shaky defence last season, conceding 61 goals in the Premier League, the joint-most by any side in that finished in the top five.

While most of this was from their profligacy in defending set pieces, as well as injuries and suspensions to defensive regulars, little blame could be put on first-choice goalkeeper, Vicario – who was excellent in his first season in England.

The Italy International was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League last season and got nominated for the club’s Player of the Season award.

Swooping for Garcia, whose abilities indicate an incredible potential for the present and future, could be a brilliant piece of business by Tottenham if they could trump Arsenal and Madrid to his signature.