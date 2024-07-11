Tottenham & Man Utd to step up efforts to sign Yilmaz

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are reportedly planning to step up their efforts to sign Galatasaray star Baris Alper Yilmaz this summer, as per the Turkish journalist, Ali Naci Kucuk.

After showcasing glimpses of his qualities in the Turkish top-flight last term, the 24-year-old enjoyed a promising European Championship. Although he couldn’t find the back of the net or provide assist for his country, his overall performance was really good.

He helped Turkiye reach the quarter-final of this competition before losing to the Netherlands. So, it appears the forward’s recent impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed as he has started attracting attention from a few big English clubs in this transfer window.

Speaking on Rönesans TV’s YouTube channel, Kucuk has reported (via Haber Sari Kirmizi) that Tottenham are interested in signing Yilmaz and they ‘will make’ an official proposal to secure his signature this summer.

However, the journalist says that purchasing the 24-year-old won’t be straightforward for the North London club as Man Utd are also keen on signing him and will also table an offer in the coming days.

Kucuk said:

“Manchester United and Tottenham will make official offers for Barış Alper Yılmaz in the coming days.”

Battle

Galatasaray are reportedly open to cashing-in on their star man for a fee of around £26m this summer, therefore, Tottenham or Man Utd can manage to get this deal done for a reasonable price.

[pt_view id="08b60fdkpo"]

Yilmaz is a versatile forward as he can play on either flank. But he played as a centre-forward for Turkiye in the European Championship. He is quick, strong, excellent in hold-up play, can link-up the play and also works hard without possession.

With Tottenham looking to reinforce their frontline this summer, Yilmaz could be a shrewd affordable signing for them should they get the deal done.

On the other hand, considering Man Utd are also plotting a swoop to sign a new attacker, the Galatasaray star could be a good addition if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win the race to sign Yilmaz if the North London club or the record Premier League champions go head-to-head with each other over this deal in this transfer window.