Arsenal considering move for Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams



According to The Athletic, Arsenal are considering a move for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, but they are likely to face competition from Barcelona.

The Spaniard had an exceptional 2023/24 campaign with Athletic. He registered an impressive tally of 8 goals and 19 assists across all competitions, helping his club lift the Copa del Rey title.

Williams continued his bright form with Spain at the European Championship. He made 3 goal contributions at the tournament in Germany including a goal in the final against England.

It is now reported by The Athletic that Williams is an option for the Gunners if they decide to sign a wide player.

However, a transfer does not appear straightforward due to several reasons. Barcelona are also firm admirers of the 22-year-old.

Athletic would also need his £49 million release clause to be paid in full. On top of this, Arsenal may need to sell players in their attack to find space and capital to sign the Basque star.

Huge talent

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may want to upgrade his attacking options ahead of next season and Williams would be a fine signing, considering his exceptional performances at just 22.

Williams played predominantly from the left wing position last season, but he can also operate from other flank with relative ease. His versatile could be a key reason behind Arsenal’s interest.

The Spaniard is also gifted with superb dribbling skills and works hard for the team when out of possession. He could be a quality signing, but Arsenal may need to assure him playing time for him to leave Athletic.

Williams would not want to join the Gunners without the chance to compete for a starting role. With Bukayo Saka being an undisputed starter on the right wing, Williams may want minutes on the opposite flank.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard were rotated on the left wing last season. If Williams were to join, Arsenal may need to consider the future of Trossard or keep him as a deputy for Saka on the right wing.