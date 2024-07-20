Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd planning to sign Ugarte and Rabiot
According to French outlet L’Equipe, Manchester United are interested in signing Adrien Rabiot and Manuel Ugarte to bolster their midfield department this summer.
The Red Devils are aiming to strengthen their options in the centre of the park and they have already agreed personal terms with Ugarte. Talks are ongoing with Paris Saint-Germain to find an agreement over a transfer.
While this happens, L’Equipe claim that the club are also interested in signing Rabiot on a free transfer. The £30 million-rated star is a free agent after refusing to extend his contract with Juventus which expired last month.
Possible deals
Man United had a difficult 2023/24 season and the club have tried to find a solution with the signings of striker Joshua Zirkzee and centre-back Leny Yoro. A new defensive midfielder could be the next priority for the Red Devils.
Ugarte has been identified as the no.1 target for manager Erik ten Hag and talks are underway with PSG. The French giants want a permanent deal for £59 million, but United will seek to discuss a loan deal with a buy clause.
The South American star should be a quality signing for the no.6 role where the likes of Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay failed to impress last season. Ugarte is a superior ball passer with fine defensive skills.
Rabiot could also be signed by United due to his availability as a free agent. United were on the cusp of landing his services from Juventus for a bargain fee in 2022, but the deal broke down due to differences in personal terms.
The 29-year-old has since proved his credentials at Juventus with two outstanding campaigns. He has also become a mainstay in the France national team. United may want to add his experience into the squad ahead of next season.
Rabiot generally operates from the no.8 position and he has impressed with his defensive qualities and goal involvements. The arrival of the duo could coincide with departures. Scott McTominay and Casemiro could make way, as per L’Equipe.
Other News
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 2 mins ago
Man Utd planning to sign Ugarte and Rabiot
According to French outlet L’Equipe, Manchester United are interested in signing Adrien Rabiot and...
-
Premier League/ 2 hours ago
Tottenham identify Jonathan David as ‘top target’
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified LOSC Lille star Jonathan David as a ‘top target’...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 4 hours ago
Man United interested in signing PSG star Xavi Simons
According to French outlet L’Equipe (via GFFN), Manchester United are aiming to sign Paris...
-
Premier League/ 5 hours ago
West Ham United plot audacious N’golo Kante swoop
West Ham United are plotting an audacious swoop to sign N’golo Kante from Al-Ittihad...
-
Premier League/ 5 hours ago
Tottenham ‘keen’ on signing Scott McTominay this summer
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Manchester United star Scott McTominay this summer,...
-
Premier League/ 17 hours ago
Man Utd could still sign Matthijs de Ligt this summer
Manchester United could reportedly still sign Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt this summer,...