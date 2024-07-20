Man Utd planning to sign Ugarte and Rabiot



According to French outlet L’Equipe, Manchester United are interested in signing Adrien Rabiot and Manuel Ugarte to bolster their midfield department this summer.

The Red Devils are aiming to strengthen their options in the centre of the park and they have already agreed personal terms with Ugarte. Talks are ongoing with Paris Saint-Germain to find an agreement over a transfer.

While this happens, L’Equipe claim that the club are also interested in signing Rabiot on a free transfer. The £30 million-rated star is a free agent after refusing to extend his contract with Juventus which expired last month.

Possible deals

Man United had a difficult 2023/24 season and the club have tried to find a solution with the signings of striker Joshua Zirkzee and centre-back Leny Yoro. A new defensive midfielder could be the next priority for the Red Devils.

Ugarte has been identified as the no.1 target for manager Erik ten Hag and talks are underway with PSG. The French giants want a permanent deal for £59 million, but United will seek to discuss a loan deal with a buy clause.

The South American star should be a quality signing for the no.6 role where the likes of Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay failed to impress last season. Ugarte is a superior ball passer with fine defensive skills.

Rabiot could also be signed by United due to his availability as a free agent. United were on the cusp of landing his services from Juventus for a bargain fee in 2022, but the deal broke down due to differences in personal terms.

The 29-year-old has since proved his credentials at Juventus with two outstanding campaigns. He has also become a mainstay in the France national team. United may want to add his experience into the squad ahead of next season.

Rabiot generally operates from the no.8 position and he has impressed with his defensive qualities and goal involvements. The arrival of the duo could coincide with departures. Scott McTominay and Casemiro could make way, as per L’Equipe.