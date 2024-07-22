Man Utd preparing to submit offer to sign Richard Rios

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a formal proposal to sign Palmeiras star Richard Rios this summer, as per Goal Brazil.

The Red Devils are said to be looking to reinforce their engine room in this transfer window. Manuel Ugarte has widely been suggested as the primary target and United have reportedly agreed on personal terms with him.

However, it appears Erik ten Hag’s side are looking to purchase more than one midfielder before the end of this window as they have now registered their interest in Rios.

According to the report by Goal Brazil, the Colombian has been attracting a lot of attention following a promising Copa America, helping his country reach the final, with Man Utd among those to have registered their interest.

The report further claims that Ten Hag’s side have already enquired about the details of signing him and are now planning to submit a formal £17m offer to lure him to Old Trafford.

Rios to Man Utd

However, the outlet states that Palmeiras have no intention of letting their star man leave in mid-season, therefore, it won’t be easy for the record Premier League champions to secure his signature.

Goal Brazil says that AC Milan are also exploring the possibility of purchasing him so Man Utd are set to face tough competition from the Italian giants in getting any potential deal done for him.

The South American is a 6ft tall central midfielder – who can play in the box-to-box role as well as in the holding midfield position. He is quick, strong, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for scoring goals from distance and also is efficient in defensive contributions.

So, he could be a solid low-cost signing for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually opt to secure his signature in this transfer window to reinforce their engine room.

Man Utd have already purchased Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee this summer and it remains to be seen how many more new faces join the club before the end of this window.