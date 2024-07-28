Man Utd showing great interest in signing Dani Olmo



According to Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United are showing great interest in signing RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo this summer.

The Spain international had a terrific Euro 2024 campaign, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists from 6 appearances. His form has led to suggestions that he could pursue a bigger challenge and Sport claim that Man United could be Barcelona’s main competitors for the 26-year-old playmaker.

Leipzig want to keep their word and they are prepared to sell him for £51 million including bonuses. Barcelona are yet to meet the demands of the Bundesliga outfit and this could encourage United to secure Olmo’s signature. Sport clarify that Manchester City are no longer a threat in the race.

Good signing

The Red Devils currently have Bruno Fernandes as a guaranteed starter from the no.10 role. Olmo likes to operate from the same position, but he is also very versatile. The Spaniard has the ability to play in both wide attacking positions. He can also feature as the false number 9 when required.

Olmo would provide United with more experience and creativity in the final 3rd. He has the ability to create regular chances and also has the knack for scoring goals. His work rate is another big plus. The La Masia graduate would be a good signing, but United need to be wary of spending big on him.

Despite the positives, the versatile forward has been prone to picking up injuries since his move to the Bundesliga 5 years ago. He has missed almost 70 games for club and country with multiple injury concerns and this is a warning sign for the Red Devils as they consider an approach for his services.

United had countless number of injuries in the first-team squad last season and this contributed to their disappointing 8th-placed finish in the Premier League. They managed to salvage their campaign with FA Cup glory and they will be hoping for better fortunes under manager Erik ten Hag next term.