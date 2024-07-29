Arsenal enter the race to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus

Arsenal are expected to sell Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson this season. Their exits are set to make space for a fresh arrival in the squad with the Gunners recently linked with Federico Chiesa.

TeamTALK (citing Tutto Juve) has claimed that Arsenal have ‘strongly entered the race’ for the Juventus superstar. Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea also keeping tabs on his situation in Turin so the Gunners could face stiff competition.

Chiesa is ‘not believed’ to be a part of Thiago Motta’s plans for the new season, the report adds, and the Bianconeri ready to sell him for approximately £21 million.

TeamTALK’s Samuel Bannister further adds that Chiesa is ‘keen on continuing his career at Champions League level’, thereby giving Arsenal a significant edge over Chelsea and Spurs in the race.

The north Londoners are currently focused on wrapping up the signings of Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori, though they could turn attentions to offensive reinforcements shortly thereafter.

Chiesa a fantastic player for Arsenal

Federico Chiesa, a champion at Euro 2020 with Italy, is one of the finest Serie A attackers with the ability to play across a wide range of positions, thus making him a fantastic target for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has enough cover on the left flank, Chiesa’s original position, thanks to Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, although he could be helped by the 26-year-old’s addition on the right side.

Bukayo Saka has been overworked in recent seasons for both Arsenal and England, and it is high-time that a reliable understudy for him arrives at the Emirates Stadium.

Chiesa will also be able to slot into midfield as a like-for-like competitor to Martin Odegaard while his signing would also ensure that Arteta’s squad depth is not compromised by Smith Rowe’s sale.

For just £21 million, the Italian international would be a steal and there is no reason why Arsenal should not push for his signing before the start of the 2024/25 season.