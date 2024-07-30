Arsenal reignite interest in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen

Riccardo Calafiori might not be the only Serie A player to join Arsenal this summer as they have ‘returned to inquire’ about Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

The Gunners have long been linked with a transfer for the Nigerian international but were driven away by his incredibly high asking price of £110 million at the start of the transfer window.

Osimhen, though, is keen on leaving Italy for newer ventures and has agreed with the club to depart this summer. His asking price has now been slashed to £84 million due to an initial lack of interest, as per the report.

Paris Saint-Germain were the leading contenders to sign him a few days back but their upper limit for the transfer was approximately £75 million. As a result of Napoli’s stern demands, they have exited the race.

Elsewhere, Antonio Conte wants Romelu Lukaku to join from Chelsea although the Belgian international’s move to the Diego Armanda Maradona Stadium hinges on Osimhen’s future. Napoli must first sell the Nigerian before they can close out a deal for Lukaku, and a swap deal with Chelsea has been mooted.

Arsenal are keeping close tabs on the situation but Corriere dello Sport has stated that their priority for the time being firmly remains Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal well-placed for Osimhen

PSG are no longer in the race for Osimhen as they are happy to trust Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani next season.

Meanwhile, there is some talk of Chelsea signing the Nigerian international as part of a swap deal including Lukaku but their strict financial situation, coupled with the absence of Champions League participation could be a deterrent.

Arsenal can promise Osimhen with an attractive sporting project.

Not only are the Gunners playing in the Champions League, but it is arguable that a consistent goal-scorer is the missing link between them and the Premier League title. The 25-year-old can help bridge that particular gap for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal might be able to afford his £84 million price as well. Admittedly, it may not be the most comfortable of transactions but a player of Osimhen’s calibre is absolutely worth the money.

Plus, he has hinted at wanting to play in the Premier League in the past and a recently discounted price tag could help him realise his dream sooner rather than later. Arsenal’s interest is currently in its early stages but the transfer could wrap itself up very quickly if it gains traction.