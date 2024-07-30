Man Utd identify Joey Veerman as Manuel Ugarte alternative



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United will swiftly turn their attention to PSV Eindhoven star Joey Veerman if they can’t sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Man United are interested in signing a defensive midfielder in the ongoing transfer window and Ugarte has been earmarked as the priority target. Personal terms have already been agreed with the Uruguayan star, but United are yet to make any progress in the transfer negotiations with the French champions.

PSG are looking for £59 million to sanction his departure, but United seem to be eyeing a loan deal. It is now reported by Caught Offside that United will quickly move for Veerman if a deal can’t be done soon. The 25-year-old, who can play in multiple midfield positions, is also attracting interest from Liverpool.

Top-class

Veerman has the ability to play in the no.6 and no.8 positions and he had a superb 2023/24 season with PSV. The 25-year-old registered 7 goals and 19 assists from 41 appearances and went on to impress for the Netherlands at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Ugarte seems the priority midfield target for the Red Devils, but they could turn their attention elsewhere if PSG refuse to lower their transfer demands. Veerman would be a quality alternative, considering he is good defensively and has the ability to contribute in the final 3rd as well.

The Dutch star created a stunning 26 big chances in the Eredivisie last season. He is someone who is forward-minded and would be a superb addition to the Red Devils ranks. United may need to make a quick decision over him, considering Liverpool are also admirers of the highly-rated playmaker.

New Reds head coach Arne Slot should be well aware of Veerman’s talents, having watched him playing against Feyenoord and he could be a driving force behind the club’s pursuit. If United have any interest, they need to be proactive to avoid missing out on his services to their arch league rivals.