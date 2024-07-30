Man Utd considering signing Dani Olmo this summer

Manchester United are reportedly planning to sign RB Leipzig ace Dani Olmo this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

After enduring a dire campaign last term, the Red Devils are seemingly looking to spend big in this transfer window to hand Erik ten Hag enough resources to achieve success next season.

Man Utd have already purchased Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro. However, it has been reported that Ten Hag wants more reinforcements before the end of this summer window.

Fullback is an area that the Dutchman is eager to bolster, however, signing a new midfielder and another centre-back is said to be high on his wish-list.

But, it appears Man Utd are also considering signing a new attacking midfielder and according to the report by Mundo Deportivo, Olmo is on their shortlist.

Olmo to Man Utd

The report further claims that Leipzig don’t want to sell their star man for anything less than £50m. So, the record Premier League champions will have to splash a big sum to lure him to Old Trafford.

The Spanish outlet states that Barcelona are also keen on signing him and have already stepped up their efforts to get the deal done but they haven’t been able to match the German side’s asking price. So, United have been given a chance to beat the Blaugrana in this race.

The Spaniard is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the attacking midfield position and additionally, he can provide cover in the false nine role if needed.

After showcasing his qualities in the Bundesliga over the last few years, he also displayed his abilities on the international stage, helping Spain win the European Championship. He won the highest scorer award in this competition.

Therefore, he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, Ten Hag’s side are already well-stocked in their number ten position as they already have Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount.

Therefore, they don’t need to spend big to sign Olmo as well. So, Man Utd would be better off exploring options to reinforce other areas of the squad this summer.