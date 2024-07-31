Arsenal preparing ambitious move for Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane

Arsenal are planning an offensive revamp this summer having been linked with a number of wingers in recent months. According to Sky Sport Germany, Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane is the latest addition on the club’s radar with the Gunners ‘closely keeping tabs’ on his situation at Allianz Arena.

Sane has entered the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich and has yet to commit to an extension. Though it is his preference to stay in Bavaria, the Gunners ‘sense an opportunity’ to get a discounted deal across the line for Sane this summer, Sky’s report adds.

Mikel Arteta has been wanting to add competition for Bukayo Saka on the right flank and Sane’s addition would be terrific considering the rich experience he has at both Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

The 28-year-old’s career highlight at the Etihad Stadium was winning the Premier League twice. After joining Bayern, he has won three Bundesliga titles among a plethora of other silverware for both clubs.

Sane would be a dream signing for Arsenal

Not only does Leroy Sane have a winning CV, but he has also been a regular first-team player in Manchester and Munich.

An added bonus for Arsenal is that he has already worked with Mikel Arteta, who was his assistant coach at Manchester City. Sane is also an incredibly versatile option as he can play as an attacking midfielder and on the left wing, apart from his natural right winger’s role.

If he does not renew his contract with Bayern, Arsenal could get him at a relatively affordable price. Sane is valued at £59m by Transfermarkt but Arsenal may hope to drive that price down given his contract situation.

Currently, the north Londoners are working on getting Mikel Merino’s deal done after signing Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna. Thereafter, Arsenal will turn their attention to signing an attacker.

Though contacts regarding Sane’s move are yet to take place, an enticing financial offer with the guarantee of a crucial role could convince the German international to return to the Premier League.