Man Utd in talks to sign Matthijs de Ligt – Dharmesh Sheth



According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, Manchester United will need to sell a central defender before securing the signature of Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt.

The Red Devils have already signed Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro this summer to reinforce the squad, but the latter will be sidelined for three months after picking up a metatarsal injury against Arsenal.

Speaking to Givemesport, Sheth said that United will be having talks with Bayern and the representatives of de Ligt, but they would probably need to offload a centre-back to create budget and space for him.

However, he added that the deal won’t be a knee-jerk reaction to Yoro’s injury as he is expected to return within three months.

He said: “Manchester United will obviously be having talks with Bayern Munich and Matthijs De Ligt’s representatives. However, it would probably require Manchester United to sell a central defender that’s on the books at the moment, to create budget and to create squad space.”

“That’s what would have to happen before they went for someone like Matthijs De Ligt. I’m told it’s not entirely to do with a knee-jerk reaction on Leny Yoro because he is actually going to come back at some stage. We expect him to be available again in the next three months.”

Possible transfer

United recently signed Yoro as a successor to Raphael Varane who left on a free transfer. The French wonderkid showed glimpses of his quality in pre-season, but he is now out of action for around three months.

This could urge the club to speed up the pursuit of de Ligt. The Red Devils made an offer of around £30 million for the Dutchman last month, but Bayern made it clear that they want at least £42.5 million for him.

United may need to recoup additional funds before purchasing de Ligt. Victor Lindelof seems the most likely candidate to leave the club, considering the Swede has entered the last year of his contract.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have opened talks with United regarding Lindelof. Jose Mourinho is said to be eyeing a reunion with the 30-year-old, having signed him from Benfica as United’s manager in 2017.

If a deal is agreed between the clubs, United could speed up the progress of signing de Ligt with an improved bid closer to the asking price. De Ligt, who is described as a full-blown superstar by Bundesliga.com, has already agreed personal terms on a long-term contract with the Mancunian giants.