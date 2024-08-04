Arsenal
Mikel Merino would be delighted to sign for Arsenal
According to AS (via SportWitness), Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino would be delighted to sign for Arsenal after turning down interest from Atletico Madrid this summer.
The Gunners are currently focused on signing a midfielder and Merino is the number one target. Personal terms have already been agreed on a long-term deal and the club are discussing a payment structure with Sociedad.
AS now claim that Merino would be ‘delighted’ to make the switch to the Gunners. He reportedly has a ‘thorn in his side’ from his time at Newcastle United. The Spaniard spent just 1 season with the Magpies.
Mikel Arteta’s side will have to pay around £26 million to sign the former Premier League man. Atletico are also admirers of Merino, but the 28-year-old has snubbed the opportunity to join them this summer.
Matter of time
Merino had a solitary season with the Magpies in the Premier League in 2017/18. He showed glimpses of his potential at the Tyneside outfit, but made the decision to return to the Spanish top-flight with Sociedad.
The Spaniard has since been a key player for the La Liga outfit. He has been brilliant from the number eight role where he has impressed with his strong defensive skills as well as his goal contributions.
Merino won the most number of duels in Europe’s top-5 league last term, but he was also impressive in the final 3rd with 8 goals and 5 assists. He would be a solid acquisition for Arsenal without a huge outlay.
With personal terms agreed, it could be a matter of time before Sociedad sanction his exit. Merino, who has been hailed as ‘world-class‘ by Kieran Tierney, could be used as a rotational player by the Gunners.
He could start the big games where the Gunners may require more solidity in front of the backline. Merino has traits similar to Granit Xhaka and could provide value for money as he is in the peak phase of his career.
