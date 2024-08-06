Liverpool considering signing Joachim Andersen this summer

Liverpool are reportedly considering signing Crystal Palace star Joachim Andersen this summer, as per Caught Offside.

The Reds remain the only Premier League club – who haven’t made a new signing in this window. However, it has widely been suggested that the Merseyside club want a new defender following Joel Matip’s departure as a free agent last month.

According to the report by Caught Offside, Liverpool have identified another Eagles star Marc Guehi as the primary target with the defender ready to leave Selhurst Park to take the next step in his career.

However, the report says Oliver Glasner’s side want a fee of around £51.5m and Liverpool believe the price is too steep. Additionally, Newcastle United are also in this race so the Merseyside club may find it difficult to secure his signature this summer.

So, Caught Offside claims Liverpool also have Andersen on their wish-list and therefore, it seems they are lining him up as a potential alternative option in-case they fail to purchase Guehi.

Andersen to Liverpool

The 28-year-old, valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt, still has two years left in his current contract so Glasner’s side are expected to demand a large fee to let their star man leave this summer.

Andersen is an experienced player and has been playing in the Premier League over the last few years. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

Therefore, the Dane could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they sign him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing him.

Alongside bolstering the backline, Liverpool are also pondering signing a new forward and midfielder. Anthony Gordon has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield, therefore it seems he is their primary target to reinforce the attack.

However, it’s not clear yet as to who they are considering signing to strengthen the midfield as they haven’t been concretely linked with anyone at the moment.

With the transfer market set to slam shut in less than four weeks, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can eventually manage to add reinforcements to all of their targeted positions before the deadline.