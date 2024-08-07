Liverpool ‘exploring move’ to sign Martin Zubimendi

Liverpool are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds haven’t signed anyone so far in this transfer window with the new campaign less than 10 days away. But, it has been reported that the Merseyside club are set to accelerate their efforts to bolster the squad this week.

David Ornstein has recently claimed that Arne Slot wants a new defensive midfielder before the end of this window and Liverpool are looking to sign a player outside of the Premier League.

Now, writing on X, Romano has reported that the Reds are ‘exploring move’ to sign Zubimendi with the player having a £51m[€60m] release clause included in his current contract.

The journalist further claims that the Merseyside club will hold talks with La Real and the player’s representatives soon to get the deal done before the end of this window.

Zubimendi to Liverpool

Romano wrote:

“Liverpool are exploring move for Martin Zubimendi as new midfielder, as there’s €60m release clause into his contract. Talks will follow between clubs and on player side.”

Meanwhile, Ornstein has backed Romano’s report and stated that Liverpool will have to trigger Zubimendi’s release clause in full to sign him as Real Sociedad won’t accept anything less than that figure.

The journalist also says that Liverpool will have to persuade the midfielder to join the club and it won’t be easy to do that as other clubs attempted but failed to lure him away from the Reale Arena.

After coming through the Basque club’s youth system, Zubimendi has established himself as a talismanic figure for his boyhood club in recent years.

After showcasing his qualities in La Liga, he was selected to play for Spain in the European Championship. The Spaniard was on the periphery for most of the tournament but was called upon to play the second half of the final against England following Rodri’s injury. He displayed flawless performances and eventually helped his country win the competition.

The 25-year-old is a technically sound holding midfielder and is an ideal player to play in Slot’s possession-based system. So, he would be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.