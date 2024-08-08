Liverpool could still sign Anthony Gordon this summer

Liverpool could reportedly sign Newcastle United ace Anthony Gordon this summer but one thing needs to happen for that, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Following a successful nine-year spell under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds will commence a new era under Arne Slot from next campaign. The Dutch boss has had a promising pre-season, winning all three of the games out on tour in the USA, beating Arsenal, Manchester United and Real Betis.

The Merseyside club haven’t signed anyone so far this season, although they are reportedly stepping up their interest in signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

However, it has been reported that Liverpool are also interested in purchasing a new winger with Gordon high on their wish-list. It was even suggested that Slot’s side agreed on a deal in principle with the Magpies to sign the forward early this summer but a deal eventually didn’t come to fruition.

Now, speaking on GiveMeSport, Romano has claimed that Liverpool remain keen on signing Gordon and could look to formalise their interest during the later stages of this window.

Gordon to Liverpool

However, the journalist says that in order for a deal to happen the Tyneside club will have to reduce their asking price but they might eventually opt not to do that as they don’t want to let him leave. Romano also says that nothing is imminent at the moment and the two clubs aren’t even negotiating over this deal.

Romano said:

“If they drop the price at Newcastle, that could still be a possibility, I think, for Liverpool in the final weeks on the transfer window. But it’s not something that I’m hearing is now really imminent, because there is still no bid to Newcastle.There is still no fresh club to club conversation. “So we have to see what happens in kind of domino players. But, at the moment, is not something really imminent and we also have to respect Newcastle because they want to keep Anthony Gordon at the club. So,it’s not going to be easy at all, but the appreciation is 100% confirmed.”

Newcastle reportedly want a fee of around £75m to let their star man leave, therefore Liverpool will have to splash a huge fee to secure his signature in this transfer window.

Gordon is an explosive forward and has already displayed his qualities in the Premier League in recent times, therefore he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they eventually manage to sign him before the deadline.