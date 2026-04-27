Man Utd acclerating efforts to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle

Manchester United are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali in the summer, according to Tuttojuve.

Following his move from AC Milan in 2023, Tonali has established himself as a key figure in Eddie Howe’s midfield and has played an integral role in Newcastle’s historic EFL Cup triumph.

Despite the Magpies’ poor campaign, the 25-year-old has been one of their standout performers, featuring in 50 games across all competitions, including 32 of their 34 Premier League games this season, while netting three goals and providing seven assists.

His tenacity in midfield, particularly alongside club captain Bruno Guimarães, has drawn widespread praise from supporters and rival teams who are now set to battle for his signature next summer.

During the most recent winter transfer window, Tonali was strongly linked with a move to league leaders Arsenal after Mikel Merino’s long-term injury setback, although transfer expert David Ornstein later dismissed the speculation.

However, Tonali is set to become a subject of keen interest this summer, with United now the latest club to be linked with the midfielder.

According to Tuttojuve, the Red Devils are seeking a world-class midfielder to replace Casemiro when he departs in the summer, with Tonali now being eyed.

The report adds that the 13-time Premier League winners believe the Italian midfielder is a perfect fit to replace the Brazilian and have placed him first on their shortlist, which also includes Atalanta’s Ederson.

Tonali to United

With two years left on a contract at St James’ Park, the report adds that Newcastle have no intention of selling Tonali and have placed an £86m valuation on the 25-year-old, who is also of keen interest to Juventus, Tuttojuve adds.

Tonali has earned a reputation for his relentless work rate on and off the ball, with his statistics placing him among the leaders in several metrics.

In possession, he has recorded an 84.3% pass completion rate and completed 66 long passes, contributing to 28 chances created for Newcastle United.

He has accumulated 1,638 touches overall, including 21 in the opposition box, underlining his box-to-box ability and suitability for possession-oriented sides like United.

Out of possession, his defensive output remains equally impressive, with 100 duels won, 32 tackles, 29 interceptions, 135 recoveries, and a total of 232 defensive actions, according to FotMob.

His arrival would add resilience and much-needed steel to United’s midfield, while also allowing Bruno Fernandes to operate with reduced defensive responsibility.