Arsenal make opening bid to sign Ferdi Kadioglu



According to Turkish outlet Nutuk, Arsenal have tabled an opening bid to sign Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu this summer.

The 24-year-old was heavily linked with the Gunners at the beginning of the transfer window. The club were reported to have agreed personal terms with the Turkey international.

Nutuk now claim that Arsenal have made a first bid worth £17 million for the 24-year-old. Borussia Dortmund have also made a similar transfer offer for the versatile defender.

Fenerbahce are not keen on selling for that price and they are currently requesting £30 million which would be a transfer record for a player being purchased from the Super Lig.

Unlikely deal

Kadioglu started off his career as a forward. He was comfortable playing from either wing as well as the attacking midfield role. However, he has since been transformed into a regular defender. The right-footed star can operate from both full-back positions, but he is most assured playing from the left.

This is a position where Arsenal are well covered. Oleksandr Zinchenko started in the position against Bayer Leverkusen, but Riccardo Calafiori, Jakub Kiwior, Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu can also operate from the role. There is also Kieran Tierney, who is out with a long-term hamstring injury.

Taking this into account, we don’t see the Gunners signing Kadioglu, who was born in the Netherlands. The speculation may have been initiated by his representative such that other European clubs including Dortmund come closer to matching the demands of the Istanbul outfit.

Arsenal are unlikely to make any more defensive signings during the ongoing transfer window. The focus could be on bolstering the midfield as well as the centre-forward department this month. Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino seems the no.1 midfield target for the north London giants.

The Gunners are not close to signing any striker, but the scenario could change if Eddie Nketiah moves to Marseille. The French giants have sent a new transfer bid to Arsenal for the 25-year-old, who has opened the door for the transfer.