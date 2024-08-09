Man Utd remain in talks to sign Manuel Ugarte this summer

Manchester United reportedly remain in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal to sign Manuel Ugarte this summer, as per the transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Following Casemiro’s dire displays last season, the Red Devils are keen on signing a new defensive midfielder in this window. It has been widely reported that they have identified the Uruguayan as the priority target and have already agreed on personal terms with him.

However, David Ornstein recently reported that after failing to find an agreement with Les Parisiens over the transfer fee, United have decided to end their pursuit of the South American and have shifted their focus to alternative options.

Players like Sander Berge and Youssouf Fofana have even been suggested as potential targets for the Red Devils and Erik ten Hag’s side have reportedly held talks with them over a possible move this summer.

However, writing on X, Plettenberg now states that although United have held talks with alternative options, they haven’t given up on their hopes of purchasing Ugarte.

Ugarte to Man Utd

The journalist further claims that the midfielder is keen on joining the record Premier League champions so his agent, Jorge Mendes is trying to fulfil his client’s wish.

Plettenberg also says that Man Utd remain ‘in negotiations’ with PSG to find an agreement to sign the player permanently before the end of this window.

Plettenberg wrote:

“Been told that Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are still in negotiations to find an agreement about a permanent deal of Manuel Ugarte! “Ugarte wants to join ManUtd. Top agent Jorge Mendes wants to make the deal happen with Man Utd. With ManUtd exploring more options for central midfield but Ugarte deal is not 100 % off at this stage.”

PSG reportedly don’t want to let Ugarte leave for anything less than £51m but United don’t want to match the price. So, both clubs will have to compromise to make this deal happen.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions can eventually manage to purchase the South American before the end of this window to reinforce their midfield department.