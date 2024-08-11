Arsenal could revive interest in Osimhen



According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Arsenal could revive their interest in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen amid his desire to leave the Serie A outfit.

The Nigeria international has made the decision to leave Napoli this summer, but the club are yet to receive any suitable bids on the table. Paris Saint-Germain were interested in signing him earlier in the transfer window, but could not reach an agreement.

It is now reported by Di Marzio that PSG and Arsenal could return for Osimhen before the transfer deadline in 19 days. The 25-year-old was left out of yesterday’s Coppa Italia 1st round tie against Modena where Napoli won through a penalty shoot-out.

Late move

Arsenal have had a quiet summer transfer window with just one new addition in defender Riccardo Calafiori. The club are weighing up a transfer for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino and an offer could be made in the next few days.

A new striker should be another priority before the transfer window closes. Osimhen continues to be mentioned as a potential target, but the big question mark is whether Arsenal are prepared to spend big on him this summer.

The ex-Lille star has a £111 million buy-out clause in his contract signed last year and Napoli have been reluctant to accept anything less in recent months. However, their stance could change with the transfer deadline approaching.

Osimhen has made it clear that he wants to move on from the 2022/23 Serie A champions, and this could urge them to lower their demands for the striker, who accumulated 17 goals and 4 assists from 34 games last season.

The striker’s injury record has been an issue since his move to Naples, but Arsenal could be willing to pay a sizeable fee in the region of £70-80 million, given he has the attributes of a world-class striker, as said by Jose Mourinho.

The Nigerian ace could be the final piece in the jigsaw as Arsenal aim to end their 2-decade-long wait for the league title.