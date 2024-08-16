Marcos Alonso would love to go to Man Utd – Romano



According to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, former Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso would love to go to Manchester United on a free transfer this summer.

The Red Devils recently suffered an unfortunate setback with Luke Shaw picking up a calf injury. He has been ruled out until the next international break. This could encourage the club to pursue another left-back, considering his unreliable fitness.

Alonso has been mentioned as a target and speaking to Givemesport, Romano revealed that the Spaniard has been offered to Man United and he could love to join them. At the moment, United are saving their budget for the purchase of a new midfielder.

He said: “Marcos Alonso would love to go to Manchester United. He has been offered to Manchester United in recent weeks, but there is nothing really concrete or advanced into it so far.”

“I think Manchester United will take some time before deciding who the player they really want to cover that position is, and will save their budget, save their money, and put their effort into a deal for the midfield. They need a new midfielder, and the idea is to make it happen as the next step in the summer transfer window.”

Premier League experience

United were in a similar situation last season. Shaw picked up an early season injury and they chose to sign Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella was also considered before Reguilon made the switch. The Spaniard made 12 appearances in the first half of the campaign before his loan deal was terminated with a break clause.

Manager Erik ten Hag could consider a similar solution this time around. Reguilon is available in the transfer market again, but Spurs would prefer selling him outright. With the remaining budget likely to go into the purchase of a midfielder, United could be tempted to secure the services of Alonso on a Bosman deal for the 2024/25 season.

Alonso had his critics during his time at Chelsea, but he had a good career with 29 goals and 20 assists from 212 outings. He won the Premier League title with them in his debut campaign. Alonso added another league title to his cabinet at Barcelona and would be a solid stop-gap signing for United as they look to provide cover for Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, who has not played a competitive game in more than 14 months. The 33-year-old was on £103,000 per week at Barcelona and may have to accept a pay-cut to secure a short-term move to Old Trafford.