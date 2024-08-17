Arsenal on the ‘trail’ to sign Sporting ace Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal are reportedly in pursuit of Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

After making David Raya’s loan deal permanent, the Gunners have signed Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna to bolster the defensive department. Following that, Mikel Arteta’s side have been working to sign a new midfielder and are said to be close to hiring Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino.

However, it has been widely reported that the North London club are also keen on signing a new prolific goal-scorer and a plethora of names have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium over the last few weeks.

Now, Jacobs (via TEAMtalk) reports that Arsenal were interested in signing Gyokeres earlier this summer but following his knee surgery, they opted to cool their interest in him, but as he has returned to full fitness, the Gunners have revived their interest in signing him.

The Swedish international has a release clause worth more than £80m but the Lions are ready to let him leave for a fee of at least £50m. So, Arsenal can manage to secure his signature for a discount fee should they push forward with this deal.

Gyokeres to Arsenal

However, the journalist says that Gyokeres isn’t the only option on Arsenal’s wish list as Feyenoord’s Santiago Giménez and Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Evan Ferguson are also on it.

But, Mikel Arteta’s side are unlikely to sign any striker unless they cash in on any of their current attacking options with Eddie Nketiah linked with a move away from the club.

After moving to Jose Alvalade Stadium from Coventry City last summer, Gyokeres displayed his goal-scoring prowess for the Lions last term, scoring 43 goals and registering 15 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

The 26-year-old was one of the most prolific strikers in Europe last season and having previously played for Coventry, Gyokeres already knows about English football. So if Arsenal eventually manage to secure his signature then that would be a great coup.

He is quick, strong, good in the air, efficient in holding up the play, possesses the poacher’s instinct inside the box, can link up the play and also works extremely hard without possession.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to sign the Sporting star before the end of this window to reinforce the forward department.