Liverpool in battle with Arsenal to sign Ademola Lookman

Liverpool are reportedly planning to go head-to-head with Arsenal over a deal to sign Atalanta star Ademola Lookman, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon and that might be the indication that the Merseyside club are looking to bolster the frontline by signing a new wide attacker.

However, the Magpies are desperate to keep hold of their star man and are reportedly demanding around £75m to sell him. Therefore, Liverpool have seemingly started looking at cheap alternative options to strengthen the attack.

Reporting on TBR Football, Bailey has reported that Liverpool have registered their interest in Lookman and are considering making a concrete approach to sign him before the deadline.

However, the journalist says that purchasing the Nigerian won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club as Arsenal have also entered the race and are monitoring his current situation before making any potential swoop.

Lookman has been left out of Atalanta’s squad for their opening Serie A fixture against Lecce as he is likely to leave La Dea before the August 30th deadline.

Bailey also states that apart from Arsenal and Liverpool, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are also plotting a swoop for him.

Arsenal are seemingly planning to sign a new winger this summer as they have been linked with a few names over the last few weeks. However, they are currently focusing on purchasing a new midfielder with Mikel Merino their primary target.

Lookman has enjoyed a stellar time for Atalanta over the last couple of years, helping his side win the Europa League title last term.

The African has Premier League experience having already played for Everton, Fulham and Leicester City so he could manage to showcase his best in the English top-flight straightaway should he eventually join Arsenal or Liverpool before the deadline.

He, valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt, is a technically gifted player and is efficient in dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas. Additionally, he can create opportunities for fellow attackers and also can finish off his chances.

It is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win the race to sign Lookman if Arsenal go head-to-head with Liverpool over this deal.