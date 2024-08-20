Liverpool remain keen on signing Marc Guehi this summer

Liverpool are reportedly still interested in signing Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi this summer, as per The Athletic.

Several of the Eagles’ stars have attracted the attention of upper echelons of Premier League clubs in this transfer window following their impressive performances in the second half of last season under the new manager Oliver Glasner.

Michael Olise has already joined Bayern Munich after being linked with Manchester United and Chelsea. Additionally, Eberechi Eze has been suggested as a potential target for Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Guehi has also come on the radar of Liverpool and Man Utd, especially after his eye-catching performances in the European Championship for England. But, having already purchased Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, it is highly unlikely that the Red Devils would look to sign him as well this summer.

Newcastle United have also registered their interest in the Englishman and The Athletic reports that the Magpies tabled a bid worth up to £65m including bonuses to hire the defender. But Crystal Palace rejected the offer as they don’t want to let him leave for anything less than £70m so Eddie Howe’s side are now looking at other targets.

Guehi to Liverpool

The report says that with Sepp van den Berg and Joe Gomez looking likely to leave before the deadline, Liverpool are exploring options to sign a new defender and they appreciate Guehi.

The Englishman is quick, strong, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well. He is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class defender in future.

Additionally, the 24-year-old has already captained Crystal Palace in numerous games so he possesses leadership qualities. Therefore, the former Chelsea star would be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing him before the end of this transfer window.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have started their new era under the new manager Arne Slot with a comfortable victory over Ipswich Town in the Premier League last weekend. They’ll now welcome Brentford at Anfield next weekend and Slot will be hoping to continue the winning run in this encounter as well.