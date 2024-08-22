Arsenal eyeing late transfer swoop for Victor Osimhen



According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal have revived their interest in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen before the transfer deadline next week.

The Gunners have made a couple of signings in David Raya (loan to permanent deal) and Riccardo Calafiori this summer and they are on the verge of landing Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

Corriere dello Sport now claim that Arsenal are back on the trail for Osimhen and they could launch a late approach to prise him away from Napoli. The striker has a release clause worth £111 million in his contract signed last year, but Napoli are willing to consider a fee of £85m to consider his summer exit.

Possible deal

The Gunners have had a conservative summer transfer window compared to recent years. The spending has been minimal thus far, but they could be a surprise or two before the August 30 deadline. The club have been fancied to sign a marquee striker for months and the club could be planning a late swoop for Osimhen.

The 25-year-old put pen-to-paper on a new contract in December, but there was a gentleman’s agreement that he would be allowed to leave at the end of the campaign. No clubs have been prepared to meet his buy-out clause and Napoli are now prepared to lower their demands to facilitate his exit before the window closes.

Osimhen had a mixed 2023/24 season amid short-term injuries and international commitments, but he still netted 17 goals from 32 games. He scored a goal in every 146 minutes for the Serie A giants. In the season prior to that, Osimhen was exceptional for Napoli with 31 goals in just 39 games, scoring 1 in every 97 minutes.

The striker’s injury record is a concern with over 60 games missed in the last 4 years, but he is a menace for opposition defenders when fit and firing. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will spend £85 million for his signature. Osimhen is a different profile compared to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus and he prefers to operate in and around the box. The departure of Eddie Nketiah could encourage the club to spend big on the Nigerian star who is world-class, according to manager Jose Mourinho.