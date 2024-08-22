Arsenal planning surprise move for Ademola Lookman



According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Arsenal are prepared to include Jakub Kiwior as a makeweight to sign Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman before the transfer deadline.

The Gunners have made just two signings in David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori in the current transfer window, but they are optimistic of securing Mikel Merino’s signature this week. Real Sociedad’s president has personally travelled to London to speed up the negotiations and a deal could be agreed in the near future.

While this happens, Pedulla has claimed that Arsenal are interested in signing Lookman, who scored a brilliant hat-trick in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen last season. Atalanta are eyeing £55-59.5 million for the talented winger, but Arsenal are prepared to pay £42.5 million plus bonuses with Kiwior moving the other way.

Arsenal are not alone in the transfer pursuit of Lookman, who failed to report for training yesterday. Premier League rivals Liverpool are also in the background and could make an approach of their own.

Surprise move

The 26-year-old has been impressive since his move to Atalanta from Leipzig in the summer of 2022. He scored 15 goals and provided 8 assists in the 2022/23 campaign. He fared much better last term with 27 goal contributions (17 goals and 10 assists). The Nigerian star bagged a memorable hat-trick to outclass Leverkusen in the Europa League final.

Lookman barely impressed during his time at Everton, Fulham and Leicester City in the Premier League, but the Gunners could offer him the opportunity to redeem himself. The club are plotting a surprise move before the transfer deadline and Atalanta could consider the proposal, particularly with the option of signing Kiwior as part of the deal.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side suffered a huge setback earlier this summer with Giorgio Scalvini suffering a serious knee injury. The Serie A giants may want a replacement in the squad and Kiwior would be a quality signing for them. The Poland ace was a revelation at Spezia, but has not quite replicated the same form since his move to the Gunners.

Lookman may not be a favourite among Arsenal fans, but he would represent a good acquisition with his ability to play out wide or up front. Arsenal will need to be wary of Liverpool, who have not spent a single penny in the transfer market thus far. They could be serious contenders to land the Charlton graduate to reinforce their attack.