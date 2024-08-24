Liverpool plot late swoop to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton

Liverpool are plotting an audacious move to sign Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite during the final stages of the window, according to the Sun.

The 22-year-old was the subject of persistent interest from Manchester United early this summer, but a move failed to materialize after a £50m bid was rejected with Everton holding out for a higher asking price.

It appears the one-cap England international could still face a possible departure from Goodison Park – with the Sun revealing that Liverpool’s head coach, Arne Slot is a huge admirer of the defensive ace and the Reds are eyeing a late swoop.

The report adds that Liverpool will submit an offer worth £63m with a further £7m in add-ons, making the deal worth up to £70m for Everton. The Sun goes on to say that Liverpool are ‘growing in confidence’ that they’ll be able to reach an agreement with their Mersey rivals to sign Branthwaite.

According to the Sun, Branthwaite is open to a move to a ‘high-profile club’ like Liverpool where his £60k-per-week wages would triple if a move materialises.

Branthwaite would be a shrewd signing for Liverpool

Liverpool are gearing up for the remaining days of the summer transfer window and are accelerating their efforts to revamp the squad during the closing week of the window.

For outgoings, the club recently completed the £30m sale of Sepp van den Berg to Brentford while also holding out for a higher fee for the sale of Joe Gomez after previously rejecting a £45m bid from Newcastle United this summer, as per the report.

19-year-old midfielder, Bobby Clark also made a £10m permanent transfer to Red Bull Salzburg, managed by former Liverpool assistant coach, Pep Lijnders.

It seems to be only a matter of time before Liverpool land their first summer target after agreeing a deal with Valencia to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili for £30m.

Branthwaite could be the next to make a move to Anfield with the Sun reporting that the Reds are ready to make an offer of £70m to land the combative defender.

The Englishman’s defensive capability, in addition to his ball-playing efficiency, would be vital assets for Slot’s compact and possession-based football. He would prove to be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if he joins the club this summer.