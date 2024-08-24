Arsenal interested in signing Ademola Lookman

Arsenal are reportedly contemplating signing Atalanta star Ademola Lookman before the end of this transfer window, as per the Independent.

Following last season’s conclusion, it was suggested that the Gunners would look to sign a new midfielder, left-sided defender and centre-forward this summer.

They have already signed Riccardo Calafiori to bolster the backline, while Mikel Merino is closing in on a move to the Emirates Stadium after Mikel Arteta’s side agreed on a deal in principle with Real Sociedad. So, the Spaniard will add depth to the midfield department.

However, it seems Arsenal might not look to sign a new striker this summer as the Independent states that the North London club primarily tried to purchase a new number nine but they couldn’t hire any of their top targets with Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko being among them. So, Arsenal have decided to shift their focus to strengthening the wide forward position instead.

The report says that Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams is Arsenal’s priority target but he is willing to remain in Spain so they have been forced to explore alternative options with Lookman on their radar as well.

Lookman to Arsenal

The forward is likely to leave La Dea late in this window as he was left out of the squad for their opening Serie A fixture against Lecce last weekend.

It has been reported that Gian Pierro Gasperini’s side want £43m to sell the Nigerian therefore he would not be a cheap acquisition for Arsenal if they opt to purchase him.

Lookman was exceptional last season as he scored 17 goals and registered 10 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions. Moreover, he guided his team to win the Europa League, scoring an emphatic hat-trick in the final to beat Bayer Leverkusen.

The 26-year-old is a talented player and would add depth to the Emirates club’s frontline if he were to join over the coming days.

However, Lookman is predominantly a left-winger and having already got Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, Arsenal don’t need to add more depth in this position. Instead, Arteta would be better off signing a right-winger to support Bukayo Saka.