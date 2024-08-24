[Teams] Brighton vs Manchester United: Confirmed line-ups from the Amex Stadium

Both sides will be aiming to make it two wins from two games when Brighton host Manchester United at the Amex Stadium this Saturday lunchtime.

Erik ten Hag enjoyed a winning start to the new season as United edged out Fulham 1-0 at Old Trafford. Joshua Zirkzee was the hero as he came off the bench to score the late winner. However, the Dutchman has to make-do with a place among the substitutes once again as ten Hag has named an unchanged starting eleven today.

Andre Onana retains his place in goal while summer signing Noussair Mazraoui starts at right-back with Diogo Dalot on the left side of defence. Harry Maguire keeps his place alongside Lisandro Martinez so Matthijs de Ligt has to settle for a place on the bench.

Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro start in midfield for Manchester United today with Mason Mount keeping his place. That means Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen remain on the bench this afternoon.

Bruno Fernandes starts in attack along with Amad Diallo and Marcus Rashford so Antony and Garnacho are among the subs along with Zirkzee.

As for Brighton, Danny Welbeck starts against his former club as he leads the line up front with Joao Pedro, Kaoru Mitoma and Yakuba Minteh in support. Billy Gilmour lines-up in midfield along with James Milner with Wieffer dropping to the bench in the only change from the 3-0 win over Everton on the opening weekend.

Jason Steele starts in goal with the back four made-up of Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul Van Hecke and Jack Hinshelwood.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Brighton

Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Hinshelwood; Milner, Gilmour; Minteh, Joao Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Subs: Rushworth, Lamptey, Igor Julio, Webster, Enciso, Georginio, Baleba, Adingra, Ayari

Man Utd

Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Mount, Rashford; Fernandes.

Subs: Bayindir, de Ligt, Evans, Collyer, Eriksen, McTominay, Antony, Garnacho, Zirkzee.