Fabrizio Romano: Man Utd ‘discussing internally’ to sign Raheem Sterling

Manchester United are reportedly having internal discussions about whether to sign Chelsea star Raheem Sterling before the deadline, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been very active in this transfer window as they have already purchased Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro by spending around £140m.

Additionally, Manuel Ugarte is on the cusp of joining the club from Paris Saint-Germain so the spending amount is set to raise even more.

However, along with buying new players, Man Utd have also been selling their stars to balance the books. After cashing in on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mason Greenwood earlier this window, they are closing in on to sell Scott McTominay to Napoli.

Moreover, Jadon Sancho could also leave the club before the deadline as he is seemingly not on Erik ten Hag’s plan, given he wasn’t selected to play in any of the first couple of games of this season.

Sterling to Man Utd

Juventus and Chelsea have registered their interest in signing the Englishman. However, the Bianconeri are proposing a loan deal with an option to purchase him permanently next summer but United are keen on selling him before tomorrow’s deadline.

On the other hand, the Blues are proposing a swap deal involving Sterling to take Sancho. Now, Romano has reported that Man Utd are ‘discussing internally’ whether to sign Sterling in a swap deal to sell Sancho.

Sterling is currently on high wages at Stamford Bridge and it is highly unlikely that United will sign him by matching that with the winger set to turn 30 this year. So, he needs to reduce his wages and it has been reported that he is open to moving to Old Trafford to revive his career.

The former Manchester City man, valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt, has been banished from the first-team squad at Chelsea as Enzo Maresca doesn’t feel the forward is the right profile to play in his system.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to secure the Chelsea star’s signature before the deadline.