Raheem Sterling open to shock move to Man Utd



According to The Daily Mail, Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling would be open to joining Manchester United despite spending seven years with arch-rivals Manchester City.

The England international has been deemed surplus to requirements by Blues manager Enzo Maresca and he is expected to leave the west London giants before the transfer deadline on Friday evening.

It is now reported that Chelsea are eager to sign Jadon Sancho from United in a swap deal involving Sterling. The latter is open to the possibility despite his former association with the Cityzens.

Possible deal

United are actively looking to part ways with Sancho, who has been out-of-favour under manager Erik ten Hag. The Englishman managed to sort out his differences with ten Hag earlier this summer, but has failed to make the squad for the first two games of the Premier League campaign.

The club are open to sanctioning his departure. Juventus are one of the player’s admirers, but they are only interested in a straight-loan deal. United prefer a permanent sale or a loan deal with an obligation to buy. Hence, there is a good chance that Sancho could end up with the Blues.

The big question remains whether United would be interested in signing Sterling. The winger was in the ranks of their fierce rivals which needs to be considered. Meanwhile, the experienced star may need to accept a huge pay-cut on his £300,000 per week salary to make the move happen.

The deal could also depend on the financial package. United value Sancho in the region of £40 million and may want at least £15-20 million on top of Sterling for a swap deal. It does not appear a straightforward deal as things stand.

Sterling, who has won four league titles, may feel he has a point to prove in the Premier League after falling out-of-favour with Maresca. Sancho will have a similar feeling. We won’t be surprised if a move materialises by deadline day.